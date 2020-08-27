After winning the Test series 1-0, England will be aiming to get the job done in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, starting Friday. Both teams have fresh players in their respective T20I squads as one gears up for an exciting series ahead. There are several records that can be scripted in the series, we look at the same.

T20I runs Morgan can surpass McCullum and Warner in terms of runs

England skipper Eoin Morgan has amassed 2,138 career T20I runs at 30.98. The southpaw needs three runs more to get past the tally of former New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum (2,140). Morgan can also surpass Australia's David Warner, who has amassed 2,207 runs in T20Is. Two fifties in the series will see Morgan equal the tally of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (15).

Jason Roy Jason Roy could get past 1,000 career T20I runs

England opener Jason Roy has 860 career T20I runs under his belt at at 24.57. Roy can surpass Joe Root's tally of 893 runs in the series. The aggressive batsman needs 140 more to register 1,000 runs in T20I cricket. He could become only the fifth England batsman to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow (725) can surpass Luke Wright's tally (759).

Duo Azam and Hafeez in line to achieve these milestones

Babar Azam (1,471) needs another 29 runs to register the mark of 1,500 in T20Is. He is in line to become only the fourth Pakistani batsman to achieve this milestone. Veteran Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez (1,992) needs another eight runs to register a tally of 2,000 in the format. He will become only the ninth batsman in T20Is to register this milestone.

Do you know? Jordan can surpass Broad to become England's most successful bowler