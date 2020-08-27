Nottinghamshire pacer Harry Gurney will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 along with the Vitality Blast due to a shoulder injury. The left-arm seamer, who has 190 wickets in T20s, will undergo surgery in September. Gurney was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the IPL. He had made his IPL debut in the 2019 season. Here are further details.

Gurney added that some of the proudest moments of his career have been with the Notts. "Some of the proudest moments in my career have been with Notts, and nothing quite compares to being out on the field at Trent Bridge competing for trophies with some of my best mates. To have that taken away for a year is tough," he added.

Gurney, who plays for Notts Outlaws in the Vitality Blast, said he is 'devastated'. "Having gone through the same frustrations as everyone this year in waiting for cricket to restart, I'm devastated to have to miss the Blast," he was quoted as saying by trentbridge.co.uk.

Gurney was Notts Outlaws' highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast last year, claiming 22 scalps. "Harry would improve any T20 side in the world, so it's a blow to lose him for this year's tournament," said head coach Peter Moores. "With the experience and expertise he's gained from a global white-ball career, he's become a real leader in our limited-overs dressing room," he added,

