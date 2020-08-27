The Premier League 2020-21 season is all set to start from September 12 onwards. At the moment, clubs are busy getting deals done in the ongoing summer transfer window. Several clubs have made interesting signings, besides agreeing deals with players. Few players have also extended their contracts. Here we analyze the key happenings in the summer transfer window in regards to the Premier League.

Dean Henderson Manchester United's Dean Henderson signs contract extension

Manchester United goal-keeper Dean Henderson has signed a new six-year contract with the club. The England international and will go battle it out with David de Gea next season for the number one jersey. The deal, confirmed on Wednesday, will see the 23-year old keeper earning up to £120,000 a week. This makes him one of the best paid goal-keepers in world football.

Ben Chilwell Chelsea sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City

Chelsea have signed left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for a fee in the region of £50m on a five-year deal. "I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season," Chilwell told the club's website.

Jamie Vardy Vardy extends Leicester City contract until 2023

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023. The 33-year-old's current deal at the King Power Stadium was due to expire in two years. However, Vardy has been rewarded with a one-year extension after finishing the 2019-20 season as the Premier League's top scorer with 23 goals. Earlier, James Maddison extended his contract.

Deals Key details about other notable deals