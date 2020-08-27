UEFA Champions League 2019-20 winners Bayern Munich will not be in the market for Barcelona ace Lionel Messi, according to the club's chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Earlier this week, Messi handed in a transfer request, saying that he wants to leave the club after plying his trade for close to two decades. Here are further details on Bayern's stance on Messi.

Messi Messi has won everything at Barcelona

Messi has pocketed a record six Ballon d'Or awards during his time at Barcelona. He played a significant role to help the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns. Overall, Messi has won 33 trophies at Barca to help the club reach atop. In 731 games across competitions, Messi has scored a record 634 goals, besides making 285 assists.

2019-20 season Barca endured a difficult 2019-20 campaign

Messi's announcement came 11 days after Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarters. It was one of the worst defeats in Messi's glittering career and in the club's history. The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona, who failed to win a single trophy since 2007-08. They had also seen Real Madrid win La Liga.

Views 'We can't pay a player of that size'

Rummenigge told Tuttosport, that Bayern aren't in the market for Messi. He also insisted that the German giants do not have the spending power to acquire his signature. 'We can't pay a player of that size. It is not part of our policy and philosophy," he said. He also claimed it is 'sad' that Messi is leaving the Nou Camp.

Quote Messi should end his career with the Blaugrana: Rummenigge

'Honestly, hearing that Messi could leave Barcelona makes me a little sad. Leo has written the history of that club and in my opinion he should end his career with the Blaugrana," the Bayern chief added.

Information Pep Guardiola's Manchester City the favorites to land Messi