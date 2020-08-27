Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan have announced the end of their historic doubles partnership just days ahead of the US Open 2020. As the most accomplished team in doubles history, the Bryan Brothers leave a lasting legacy in the sport. They also played a huge role in delivering success for the USA in global events. Here are further details on the doubles pair.

Honors Bryan Brothers secured this Open Era record

The Bryan Brothers secured an Open Era record of 119 trophies in 26-season careers. Their feats included all four Grand Slams, all nine ATP Masters 1000s, Nitto ATP Finals (four titles) and Olympic gold medal. They also hold the all-time team records for Grand Slam titles (16 from 30 finals) and ATP Masters 1000 crowns (39 from 59 finals). They won four Year-end Championships.

Words We are leaving professional tennis with zero regrets: Bob

Bob said that they are proud after devoting themselves completely to the game and leave with zero regrets. "We're most proud of the way we devoted ourselves completely to the game and gave our full effort every day," he said. "Our loyalty toward each other never wavered and we are leaving professional tennis with zero regrets," Bob added.

Information Individual shows for the Bryan Brothers

Bob won seven Grand Slam titles in the mixed doubles event. Meanwhile, Mike, who partnered Jack Sock in 2018, won the Wimbledon and US Open. He also pocketed six mixed doubles Slam titles.

No. 1 Notable records held by the duo

The Bryans dictated the tennis court for more than 17 years, since they first ascended to No. 1 in the FedEx ATP Doubles Rankings on 8 September 2003. They spent 438 total weeks and ended 10 seasons as the No. 1 team [2003, 2005-07, 2009-2014]. Mike spent the most weeks at the summit (506). Bob spent a total of 439 weeks at No. 1.

Heroics Bryan Brothers pocketed the gold medal at 2012 London Olympics

The twins also helped the United States win the Davis Cup in 2007. They also won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, adding to their 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medal. During a career-best season in 2013, the Bryan Brothers compiled an 11-4 record in tour-level finals (three Grand Slams and five Masters 1000 titles).

Quote We feel it's the right time to walk away: Mike

Meanwhile, Mike said that they are looking forward to the next chapter. "We feel it's the right time to walk away," Mike said. "We've given over 20 years to the tour, and we are now looking forward to the next chapter of our lives.

Twitter Post Bryan Brothers call time on their incredible careers