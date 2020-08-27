Manchester United earned a top-four finish in the Premier League 2019-20 season after a massive turnaround. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished third and will be featuring in the Champions League. The Red Devils will be aiming to build further in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 season. There are several records the club and its players can script. Here we analyze the same.

De Gea David de Gea in line to script these feats

Manchester United goal-keeper David de Dea has registered 113 clean sheets in the Premier League. Another 15 clean sheets can see the Spaniard equal former United legend Peter Schmeichel's tally of 128. De Gea has made 113 appearances in the Premier League. He is line to surpass former Premier League greats Dennis Bergkamp (315), Shaun Wright-Phillips and Wayne Bridge (316 each).

Rashford Rashford can surpass these former United heroes

Marcus Rashford has scored 44 goals so far in 142 Premier League appearances. He needs six more to register the mark of 50. Rashford could become only the 11th United player with 50-plus goals in the Premier League. He can surpass the likes of former United players such as Dwight Yorke (47), Dimitar Berbatov and Robin van Persie (48 each) respectively.

Numbers Interesting numbers surrounding Man United

United have conceded 965 Premier League goals so far. If they concede 35 in the 2020-21 season, then the club will become the 11th side in the competition to ship in 1000-plus goals. United have amassed 2,979 shots on target and are closing in on the mark of 3,000.

Do you know? Martial can get past Beckham and Cantona