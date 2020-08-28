The US Open 2020 starts from Monday, August 31 and despite several star players being absent, fans are still excited about the Grand Slam event. The event is set to be held behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the draw has been released. Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova lead the respective brackets. Here we present further details.

Women's singles Key details about Serena, Gauff and Osaka

The women's field, in particular, has been weakened by several top players missing. Veteran Serena Williams, who is bidding for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam, faces compatriot Kristie Ahn in her opener. 16-year-old Coco Gauff takes on Latvian 31st seed Anastasija Sevastova. Gauff could potentially play 2018 champion Naomi Osaka in the third round. Osaka starts against fellow Japanese player Misaki Doi.

Details Pliskova, Martic and Kerber in the top quarter

Pliskova sits on the draw's top line, with eighth seed Petra Martic and 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber also in the top quarter. The likes of Serena Williams (No. 3), Madison Keys (No. 7), Amanda Anisimova (No. 22) and Sloane Stephens (No. 26) are all in the draw's third quarter. Serena and Stephens are in line for a potential third-round match-up.

Murray Andy Murray is a star attraction

2012 men's singles champion Andy Murray is the star attraction as he continues his comeback after two major hip surgeries. Murray is now ranked 134th in the world but reached the last 16 at the Western and Southern Open this week, which was his first top-level tournament since November. Murray will play Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round.

Thiem Dominic Thiem faces a stiff task