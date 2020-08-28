-
Delhi Capitals have signed fast bowler Daniel Sams as a replacement for Jason Roy ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.
It is understood that the England opener has opted out of the 2020 IPL due to personal reasons.
Recently, Roy was ruled out of England's upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, owing to a side strain.
Here is more.
-
-
I am thankful to Delhi Capitals: Daniel Sams
-
"The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer. Back home, we all follow the tournament closely every year. I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year, and I'm thankful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity," said Sams.
-
Delhi Capitals made the announcement on Twitter
-
-
How Sams has fared so far
-
Left-arm fast bowler Daniel Sams made his T20 debut in the 2017/18 Big Bash League, representing Sydney Sixers.
Ever since, the 27-year-old has taken 52 wickets from 37 T20s at an incredible average of 18.36.
In the 2019/20 BBL season, he finished as the leading wicket-taker with 30 scalps.
This handed Sams a maiden international call-up for the upcoming T20I series against England.
-
Roy second English player to withdraw his name
-
Jason Roy is the second player from Delhi Capitals to have opted out of this year's IPL.
He was bought for Rs. 1.5 crore at the auction.
Notably, Roy recently registered scores of 24, 0 and 1 in the ODIs against England.
Earlier, his compatriot Chris Woakes also withdrew from the cash-rich league and was later replaced by South African speedster Anrich Nortje.
-
A smart buy by Delhi Capitals
-
Delhi Capitals made a smart move by picking Daniel Sams at the expense of Jason Roy.
The franchise already comprise a sturdy top-order in the form of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane.
The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant further assist them.
Meanwhile, the inclusion of Sams bolsters the bowling line-up, that is studded with Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Nortje.