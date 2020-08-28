Delhi Capitals have signed fast bowler Daniel Sams as a replacement for Jason Roy ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. It is understood that the England opener has opted out of the 2020 IPL due to personal reasons. Recently, Roy was ruled out of England's upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, owing to a side strain. Here is more.

Quote I am thankful to Delhi Capitals: Daniel Sams

"The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer. Back home, we all follow the tournament closely every year. I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year, and I'm thankful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity," said Sams.

Twitter Post Delhi Capitals made the announcement on Twitter

🚨 NEW SIGNING 🚨



𝘋𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘸𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯, 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘢𝘭𝘭-𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘥 💙



We're thrilled to welcome 🇦🇺 cricketer Daniel Sams to our DC family ahead of #Dream11IPL 😍



Read: https://t.co/QXgDtUXXiv#WelcomeSams #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/Y9HnEMU9iV — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) August 27, 2020

Daniel Sams How Sams has fared so far

Left-arm fast bowler Daniel Sams made his T20 debut in the 2017/18 Big Bash League, representing Sydney Sixers. Ever since, the 27-year-old has taken 52 wickets from 37 T20s at an incredible average of 18.36. In the 2019/20 BBL season, he finished as the leading wicket-taker with 30 scalps. This handed Sams a maiden international call-up for the upcoming T20I series against England.

Jason Roy Roy second English player to withdraw his name

Jason Roy is the second player from Delhi Capitals to have opted out of this year's IPL. He was bought for Rs. 1.5 crore at the auction. Notably, Roy recently registered scores of 24, 0 and 1 in the ODIs against England. Earlier, his compatriot Chris Woakes also withdrew from the cash-rich league and was later replaced by South African speedster Anrich Nortje.

Buy A smart buy by Delhi Capitals