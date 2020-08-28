Arsenal and Liverpool are set to face each other in the FA Community Shield on Saturday at Wembley. The Gunners overcame Chelsea to win a record 14th FA Cup honor, whereas, Liverpool sealed a maiden Premier League title, 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Ahead of a crunch match, here we present the complete match preview.

ARS vs LIV Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team news and selection

For Arsenal, regular keeper Bernd Leno and new centre-back William Saliba are set to play a pivotal role after recovering from knee and foot injuries respectively. The likes of Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Calum Chambers (knee) remain sidelined. Virgil van Dijk is expected to be fit for Liverpool, whereas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson will miss the tie.

Preview One expects an intense affair between the two teams

Both Arsenal and Liverpool will be aiming to showcase their strengths and get their hands on the silverware. A victory will be massive for either side in terms of starting the Premier League 2020-21 season on a positive note. Liverpool are the favorites to win the tie, however, one cannot rule out Arsenal, who have a strong record in the Community Shield.

Stats A look at the key stats ahead of the match

These two giants of English football have met 229 times in all competitions over the years. Liverpool have won 89 games to Arsenal's 79, meanwhile, there have been 61 draws. Like Liverpool, Arsenal are also 15-time winners of the Community Shield. Last season both teams shared the spoils in the EPL. Arsenal won 2-1 at home, whereas, Liverpool sealed a 3-1 win at Anfield.

Details Dream11, match prediction, timing and TV listing