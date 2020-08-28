Earlier this week, Lionel Messi told Barcelona that he wants to leave after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants. Reports have claimed that the Argentine's next move could be to Premier League giants Manchester City. Messi has enjoyed a successful career at Barcelona and is a holder of many records. Here we look at Messi's Barcelona career in numbers.

Details Messi has won everything at Barcelona

Messi has pocketed a record six Ballon d'Or awards during his time at Barcelona. He played a significant role to help the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns. Overall, Messi has won 33 trophies at Barca to help the club reach atop. In 731 games across competitions, Messi has scored a record 634 goals, besides making 285 assists.

La Liga Messi boasts of these records In La Liga

Messi holds the record for most goals scored in La Liga (444). He has achieved the milestone in 485 games. He has the most career La Liga appearances by a foreign player (485). Messi has also scored the most league goals in a season (50 in 2011-12). In the 2019-20 season, Messi smashed the records for most assists in a season (21).

Records Other top records in La Liga held by Messi

Messi holds the record for most league goals scored in a calendar year (59). The senior forward has amassed the most league home goals in a season (35). He also holds the record for most away goals in a season (24). The legend has scored against the most opponents in La Liga history (37). He has the most hat-tricks in La Liga (36).

Domination Messi's domination in La Liga is defining

Messi has accounted for the most assists in La Liga history (183). He is the only player to score 10-plus goals in 14 successive seasons. He is also the only player to amass 30+ goals in eight different seasons. He is also the first to score in 16 consecutive seasons. Messi has been awarded with the most La Liga Best Player awards (8).

UCL records A look at Messi's Champions League records

Messi has scored the most goals for a single club in the UEFA Champions League (115). He has accounted for the fifth-highest appearances in the competition (143). Messi has the joint-most hat-tricks in the Champions League (8). He has accounted for the most goals in the group stage (68). Messi has scored against the most different Champions League opponents (35).

Information Messi has won six European Golden Shoe awards