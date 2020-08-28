Brazil central defender Thiago Silva has signed for Chelsea on a one-year deal, with the option of another. The 35-year-old former AC Milan ace has joined the Blues on a free transfer having left Paris St-Germain after their UEFA Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich on August 23. Here are further details on the same.

Silva said that he is delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard's squad and is here to challenge for trophies. "I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard's exciting squad," Silva said. "I'm here to challenge for honors and I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon."

Silva made 315 appearances for PSG in all competitions, winning a total of 23 trophies during his eight years there. He also made 119 appearances for AC Milan during a three-year stay at the club. He won the Serie A in 2010-11 and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2011. Silva also featured for Brazilian club Fluminense, making 143 appearances and winning one trophy.

Silva will lead Chelsea's defensive unit in the upcoming 2020-21 season and be a guiding force. Chelsea had shipped in a whopping 54 goals in the Premier League 2019-20 season. He is regarded as one of the world's most accomplished and successful defenders over the past decade. Silva boasts of strength, experience alongside composure and technical ability.

After signing Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner earlier, the Blues went on to get Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell this week. And now, Silva's addition bolsters the squad further. They are also expected to land Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz.