In a major blow to IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, some members of the contingent have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Although the names of the members are yet to be ascertained, it is understood that the results read positive after they landed in Dubai. According to a report in TOI, the Chennai-based franchise will need to extend its quarantine by a week.

Tests CSK touring party underwent a fourth test on Friday

The report also suggests that the entire CSK contingent had to undergo a fourth COVID-19 test on Friday. Notably, the contingent reached the Emirates on August 21. As per the protocols announced by the BCCI, the teams have to undergo three tests before they could start training. Earlier, ESPNcricinfo reported that CSK's quarantine has been extended, while they will begin training from September 1.

Positive A CSK fast bowler has tested positive COVID-19: Official

A senior official told PTI that a right-arm fast bowler, who recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. "As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management and his wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also COVID-19 positive," he said.

Quote 'This could have happened to any team'

"Even when football started in Europe, a few players had tested positive. With eight IPL teams and over 1,000 members, this was a possibility. This could have happened to any team. It is just unlucky that it has happened to CSK," another source told TOI.

CSK CSK had conducted a training camp in Chennai

Before leaving for UAE, the CSK management had held a five-day training camp in Chennai. The likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, and Shardul Thakur were all part of the camp, under their bowling coach, L Balaji's supervision. The entire squad then left for UAE last week to participate in the impending IPL edition, starting September 19.

Schedule CSK will aim for a fourth IPL title