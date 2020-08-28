Tottenham Hotspur finished sixth in the Premier League 2019-20 season and the London giants will be aiming to show their mettle in the upcoming season, starting September 12. Spurs improved under Jose Mourinho, who had taken over in November after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino. In this article, we look at the records Spurs can break in the 2020-21 season.

Numbers Interesting numbers associated with Spurs

Spurs are just four losses away from registering a tally of 350 in the league. Only four teams have lost 350-plus games in EPL history, with West Ham leading the way (383). 42 goals will see Tottenham register the mark of 1,650 in the competition. Four teams have achieved this tally so far. Spurs are 47 away from conceding 1,400 goals in the league.

Kane Kane in line to score 150 Premier League goals

Tottenham ace Harry Kane has scored 143 Premier League goals so far in his career. The England skipper needs seven more goals to register the mark of 150. He will become only the 10th player to achieve this milestone. Kane is also in line to surpass the likes of Robin van Persie (144), Teddy Sheringham (146), Les Ferdinand (149) and Michael Owen (150).

Hugo Lloris Lloris could script this milestone