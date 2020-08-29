The Badminton World Federation (BWF), on Friday, published safety operating procedures for the resumption of the sport in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A day after launching the revamped international badminton calendar, the governing body has published its safety protocols as it looks to create the safest possible environment for all the stakeholders. Here is more on the same.

"To ensure the safest possible environment for players and entourage, BWF will be implementing a COVID-19 testing plan for each Major Championship and the HSBC BWF World Tour tournament," BWF said in a release.

As per the safety protocols, all players and team contingent will be required to undertake the COVID-19 PCR tests. Each player will take at least one mandatory test per event. Meanwhile, the accreditation for personnel will be divided into three categories - green, orange and red. The participants in green category must present a negative test result upon arrival to the tournament destination.

The people in Orange category (stakeholders who are likely to come in contact with players) and Red category (who will not come in contact) will not be tested, however, they could undergo temperature checks. Furthermore, the apex body has also advised participants entering tournaments during the European and Asian legs to not return back as a 14-day quarantine period might be imposed.

The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals (October 3-11) will be the first tournament to be held since March, when the global health crisis stalled all the events. The All England Open was the last BWF World Tour event to be completed.

International participants for the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 are not required to undergo quarantine upon arrival in Denmark. Only a negative COVID-19 test and relevant travel documentation will suffice. Also, the BWF will arrange training facilities in Denmark, the location for the screening period as well as Asian leg tournaments, to support teams and players.

The governing body has also laid down some pre and post-match protocols for the players. Instead of shaking hands, the players can touch rackets with their opponents and nod hand across their chest when greeting the match officials. A shuttlecock dispenser will be provided at each end of the court, which can be used to return the shuttlecock by dropping it through racket.

