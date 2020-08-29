Legend Lionel Messi has requested a personal meeting with the Barcelona hierarchy to discuss about his transfer request. According to a report in Sky Sports, Messi wants his lawyers to be present with the intention of finding a way out of the impasse over his contract clause and exiting the club this summer. Here are further details.

Scenario The scenario surrounding Messi and Barcelona

Things are uncertain as far Messi's departure from Barcelona is concerned. He has one year left to run in his contract. The report adds that Messi and his representatives think there is a clause in his contract which means he can leave for nothing this summer. However, Barca won't allow him to leave for free as there is a release clause of 700m euros.

Situation Analyzing the ideal situation for the involved parties

Barcelona want to keep Messi but will they go ahead against his wishes? Keeping an unhappy player against his will by not relenting on the release clause could create further issues. Moreover, no club can pay that amount. The ideal solution would be if the club sat down with a suitor and sorted out a price that would enable a deal to take place.

Desire Messi keen to join Manchester City

The report also adds that both Messi and Pep Guardiola want to renew their partnership. This has put Premier League giants Manchester City in a prime position to land the Argentine. City's position in terms of finance could aid the move as well. Besides City, the likes of Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen to get Messi.

Transfer Messi handed in a transfer request

Earlier this week, Messi handed in a transfer request, saying that he wants to leave the club after plying his trade for close to two decades. Messi's announcement came 11 days after Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarters. It was a difficult season for Barca in which Messi also called the team weak after La Liga ended.

New destination Messi wants a new lease of life elsewhere