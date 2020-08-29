After reports of Chennai Super Kings' members testing positive for COVID-19 emerged, various speculations have taken shape. It is understood that fast bowler Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad have contracted the virus. Considering the latest development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to put the announcement of the IPL schedule on hold. Here is more.

Players Chahar, Ruturaj to undergo a mandatory quarantine period

On Friday, it was reported that at least ten members of the CSK camp, including a fast bowler, were tested positive for COVID-19. However, fresh reports have indicated that the two players are Chahar and Gaikwad. Notably, the duo will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, and then test negative for the virus twice in a span of 14 hours.

Threat No immediate threat to the tournament: Official

A BCCI official believes the Indian Premier League is under no real threat, however, the announcement of schedule has been delayed by the BCCI. "Adequate measures are in place to tackle the situation and there is no immediate threat to the tournament. But the announcement of fixtures has been delayed because of this development," a top BCCI source told TOI.

Camp CSK conducted a training camp in Chennai

Before leaving for UAE, the CSK management had held a five-day training camp in Chennai. The likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, and Shardul Thakur were all part of the camp, under bowling coach L Balaji's supervision. The entire squad then left for UAE last week to participate in the impending IPL edition, starting September 19.

Quote 'We are playing on September 19', says a CSK official

"It's difficult, but the entire team is on the same page. We know we are in a position to absorb this delay and take it in our stride. We are playing on September 19 and that's how we are preparing mentally," a CSK official told.

Development CSK to start training by September 1