Arsenal may have endured a disappointing 2019-20 season in the Premier League, however, they ended the campaign by winning a record 14th FA Cup. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have improved and one expects the Spaniard to get the best out of his side in his first full season as manager. Here we look at the records Arsenal can break in EPL 2020-21 season.

Milestones Arsenal can achieve these two milestones

Arsenal (579) need to register 21 wins in the Premier League 2020-21 season to register the mark of 600. Arsenal, alongside Chelsea (578), can join Manchester United (666) in this club. The Gunners have scored 1,901 Premier League goals so far. Another 49 will see them register the mark of 1,950 goals. They could become only the second team to achieve this milestone.

Goals Auba can surpass the likes of Sanchez and Pires

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed 22 goals in two successive Premier League seasons. The champion scorer has amassed 54 Premier League goals for Arsenal since joining the club in January 2018. If Auba maintains his supreme goal-scoring form, he can enter the top 5 in the list for most EPL goals for Arsenal. Meanwhile, he could surpass Alexis Sanchez (60) and Robert Pires (63).

Lacazette Lacazette can reach a special milestone

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has scored 37 Premier League goals so far in his career. The Frenchman needs 13 more to register the mark of 50 goals. He can become only the 10th player to achieve this feat. Lacazette is in line to surpass the likes of Aaron Ramsey (40), Freddie Ljuenberg and Emmanuel Adebayor (46 each) in terms of Premier League goals.

Games Xhaka closing in on 150 Premier League appearances