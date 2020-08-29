The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Saturday, named 'Unacademy' as the official partner of the Indian Premier League 2020 season. Notably, the Bengaluru-based edu-tech firm has been offered a contract for next three seasons. The IPL chairman Brijesh Patel recently confirmed the development. Earlier, the BCCI had announced fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as the IPL 2020 title sponsor.

Patel expressed his contentment while making the announcement. "We are pleased to have Unacademy on board as the 'Official Partner' of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022," said Patel. "IPL is the most-watched cricket league in India and as a home-grown Indian edu-tech company we believe that Unacademy can create a huge positive impact on the aspirations of the audience watching."

"We are delighted to become the Official Partner of IPL. Unacademy is a high-intensity brand that has disrupted the education and learning market with innovations and broken geographical barriers for Learners and Educators," Karan Shroff, VP - Marketing, Unacademy, said.

Unacademy is an Indian online education technology company based in Bangalore. It helps aspiring students prepare for civil services, bank jobs and other competitive exams across India. The current valuation of Unacademy is nearly $510 million.

It is understood that Unacademy was already in line to clinch the spot after Dream11 bagged the title sponsorship. According to reports, the three-year deal with Unacademy was expected to be closed around Rs. 120-130 crore. "The deal with Unacademy is completed for 3 years. We will make the official announcement soon", a BCCI official had told InsideSport.

