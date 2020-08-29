A 58-year-old man believed to be a relative of Indian cricketer Suresh Raina died, while four members of his family sustained injuries in an attack by robbers in Punjab. Notably, the deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a government contractor. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Raina pulled out of the 2020 Indian Premier League due to personal reasons.

Incident How did the incident transpire?

Reportedly, the incident took place at Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot district on August 20. According to the police, around four members of a notorious gang, who had come with an intention to rob, attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house in Pathankot. At the time of the attack, the family members were sleeping at the terrace.

Information Kumar's death was confirmed by the Pathankot SSP

It has been learned that Kumar died after sustaining head injuries. His death was also confirmed by Pathankot SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana. As far as Kumar's relation with cricketer Raina is concerned, the SSP said the investigation is underway regarding the same.

Aftermath Robbers took cash and gold from the house

According to police, robbers took some cash and gold from the house. Kumar's 80-year-old mother Satya Devi, his wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal also suffered injuries. While Satya Devi has been discharged from the hospital, others are still undergoing treatment, revealed Pathankot Superintendent of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk. "We are investigating the matter," said the SSP.

