Pakistan marquee batsman Babar Azam is all set to play for Somerset in the 2020 T20 Blast. The English club re-signed the 25-year-old, even though a number of players lost and mutually dissolved their County contracts amid COVID-19 pandemic. Babar, who is already in UK for the three-match T20I series against England, will join the Somerset squad on September 2. Here is more.

Babar Azam Babar will feature in the tournament until October 4

Babar will be part of Somerset set-up until October 4. This means they have the services of Babar for the last seven league games as well as the knockouts (if Somerset qualify). Notably, the 25-year-old was the leading run-scorer in the 2019 season, having amassed 578 runs at an incredible average of 52.54. He will aim to replicate the run this time.

Quote Can't wait to play for Somerset again, says Babar

"I really enjoyed playing for Somerset last year and I can't wait to get back. For obvious reasons, this year has been very different from what we were all expecting, and I fully appreciate the challenges the game has faced globally," Babar said.

Praise Somerset Director of Cricket praises Babar

Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry, lavished praise on the Pakistan batsman ahead of his return. "He is a great player, easy on the eye and fitted brilliantly into our environment last year. We consider Babar to be one of our own and our members and supporters will I am sure be really looking forward to seeing him perform for Somerset again," said Hurry.

Data The T20 Blast 2020 got underway on August 27

As per the revised schedule, the T20 Blast 2020 commenced on August 27 and is set to conclude on October 3. As many as 18 Counties will be competing in the group stage to book a spot for semi-finals.

Form Babar's amazing run in T20 Internationals