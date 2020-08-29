Arsenal overcame Premier League champions Liverpool to win the FA Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday. FA Cup winners Arsenal saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score the opener, before Takumi Minamino equalized. Arsenal then won the penalty shootout (5-4), with Aubameyang scoring the winner. In this article, we present the list of records broken.

#ARSLIV How did the match pan out?

Liverpool started the game as the better side but things changed in a blink of an eye. In the 12th minute, Aubameyang was picked out by Bukayo Saka and the Gabon international is afforded far too much time and space as he curled the ball into the bottom corner. Liverpool had their moments and Minamino leveled things. The Gunners sealed the penalty shootout next.

Victory 16th FA Community Shield win for Arsenal

This was Arsenal's 16th FA Community Shield win. They are only behind Manchester United (21). Arsenal won a fourth successive Community Shield after having pocketed the silverware in 2014, 2015 and 2017 respectively. The Gunners have won eight of their last 10 Community Shield appearances. This was fourth Community Shield meeting between the two teams. This is Arsenal's second Community Shield win against Liverpool.

Auba Auba wins sixth career trophy at club level

Aubameyang registered his 71st career goal for Arsenal in 110 appearances. The senior striker won his six career trophy at club level. He has won two German Super Cups, one DFB-Pokal at Borussia Dortmund, the French League Cup at AS Saint-Etienne and now the FA Cup and Community Shield at Arsenal. Auba is now the highest goal-scorer for Arsenal at Wembley (5).

Stats Arteta bags second trophy, Saka excels for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta bagged his second trophy as Arsenal manager in August 2020. He had taken over Arsenal in December 2019 and has won 17 games out of 29 so far. Since the start of last season, Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has registered 13 assists in all competitions. Only Kevin De Bruyne (22) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (15) are ahead of him.

Twitter Post Minamino scripts history for the Reds