World number one Novak Djokovic, on Saturday, clinched a record 35th title at a Masters 1000 tournament. He attained the incredible feat by beating Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Western and Southern Open final. The Serbian star remains unbeaten this season with an astonishing record of 23-0. He will now enter the US Open as the number one seed and favorite.

Final How did the final pan out?

Djokovic was down and out initially as the number 30, Raonic, claimed the first set 6-1 in 30 minutes. However, the former made a terrific comeback in the following set, breaking to lead 3-2 with a backhand passing shot. After having secured the set 6-3 eventually, Djokovic bounced back in the third set with consecutive break points and took control of the match.

Records Records broken by Djokovic after winning the final

Winning his 26th straight match since 2019, Djokovic captured his second Western and Southern Open in the last three years. Djokovic, who emulated Nadal's all-time-career ATP Masters 1000 record of 35 titles, is the only player to win a Career Golden Masters. Furthermore, he became the first player to win all nine Masters 1000 tournaments twice in his career.

Twitter Post Djokovic wins 2020 Western and Southern Open title

What a list 😍



✅ Record-tying 35 Masters 1000 titles

✅ Second Golden Masters

✅ 26th straight win

✅ 80th career title

✅ 23-0 in 2020#CInCyTENNIS | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/YCzGyUSkc8 — Western Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 29, 2020

Information 80 singles title for Djokovic

Djokovic is one of the five players (in the Open Era) to win 80 career singles titles. He is only behind Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (103), Ivan Lendl (94) and Rafael Nadal (85) on the elite tally.

Legacy I am at the peak of my career, says Djokovic

Following the match, Djokovic spoke on his long-standing career. "It's hard for me to talk about my legacy. Obviously, I am trying to make the most of my career, trying to use this time when I feel that I am physically, mentally, emotionally, game-wise at the peak I think and playing some of the best tennis that I have ever played," said Djokovic.

US Open Djokovic becomes the front-runner in absence of Nadal and Federer