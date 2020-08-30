FA Cup winners Arsenal overcame Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties to lift the FA Community Shield. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang handed Arsenal the lead with a superb curling effort. Takumi Minamino equalized for the Reds late in second half. In the shootout, Arsenal maintained their composure to win 5-4 from the spot. Here we look at the list of key takeaways.

Brilliant Auba Aubameyang is Arsenal's hero once again

Aubameyang was at the heart of things for Arsenal. After scoring a superb goal early on, he also sealed the game with the winning penalty in the shootout. With 71 goals in 110 games for the Gunners, Auba has shown that he is here to define the club's success. With two trophies in quick succession, Arsenal may have just convinced him to stay.

Arteta Arteta here to do great things at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta took over Arsenal as their manager in December 2019. The Spaniard has done some positive things so far and the tactical awareness is helping the side. Arteta's influence is growing with each day and collecting two trophies in a space of a month will give him plenty of confidence going into the new season.

Liverpool Liverpool not up to their mark against the Gunners

This was the second FA Community Shield loss for Liverpool in two successive years. Despite getting to play friendly matches and training in recent times, the squad looked tired at times and weren't sharp enough. Mohamed Salah had little influence as the Arsenal back line kept him quiet. Sadio Mane was the sharpest of Liverpool's front three, but he couldn't make the difference.

Do you know? Arsenal vs Liverpool: The case of penalty shootouts