Serena Williams will be hoping to win an elusive 24th career singles Grand Slam honor at the US Open 2020. The veteran tennis ace would equal Margaret Court's all-time record, a feat that has eluded her for a while now. The US Open will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic and Serena won't have the fans backing her. Here's more.

Scenario Serena hopes to get on without presence of fans

With fans being absent, Serena said despite being a crowd player, she will need to get on. "I don't dislike it and that's weird because I am a player that is so emotional and so, like, a crowd player," Williams said upon returning to action after the WTA's coronavirus shutdown. "Kind of reminds me of the junior days. There is something nostalgic about that."

Views Serena on playing in empty Arthur Ashe Stadium

Serena is hoping to count on her experience of playing at an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium, which caters to 23,000 fans. "Playing in New York is going to be interesting because the stadium is huge," Williams said. "But I do practice in empty stadiums, so I have played in New York on Arthur Ashe Stadium when it was empty and it was great."

The wait Serena stuck on 23 Grand Slams since 2017

Serena's last Grand Slam win was at the Australian Open 2017. She returned back the following year after the birth of her child. The legend went on to make it to the Wimbledon and US Open finales, however, she suffered defeats. In 2019, it was a repeat show for Serena in both these Slam events. The 24th title is still yet to arrive.

Hurdle Serena will hope to get past the final hurdle

Serena has won six US Open Grand Slams so far and is tied with Chris Evert. The veteran star is one of the favorites to win this year's event in the absence of several high-profile players, who decided to skip the tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic. Serena, who has been a finalist here in 2018 and 2019, will hope to break the jinx.

Information Can Serena battle past poor form of late?