Pakistan pace spearhead Mohammad Amir was spotted applying saliva on the ball during the first T20I against England at the Old Trafford. Reportedly, the left-arm pacer did so in the very first over while getting back to his bowling mark. Soon after, Amir received a warning from the umpires for going against the ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) amid COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, the ICC had announced interim changes to the playing regulations. The changes included ban on saliva usage to shine the ball in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. However, the global cricket board permitted the use of body sweat for the same. Additionally, use of any external or substance had been barred from the game.

As per the rules, the players are permitted to use saliva to shine the ball during the match. Although the umpires shall be lenient towards players who are found using saliva initially, subsequent instances will result in a team warning. A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings, but repeated use will result in a five-run penalty.

Recently, Cricket Australia (CA) restricted its players from using sweat from the head, face and neck to shine the ball during the upcoming limited-overs tour of England. Although the ICC has permitted the use of body sweat, CA is being extra cautious.

