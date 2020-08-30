Last updated on Aug 30, 2020, 04:34 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Pakistan pace spearhead Mohammad Amir was spotted applying saliva on the ball during the first T20I against England at the Old Trafford.
Reportedly, the left-arm pacer did so in the very first over while getting back to his bowling mark.
Soon after, Amir received a warning from the umpires for going against the ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Mohammad Amir using saliva after every ball. @TheRealPCBMedia @ICC @ECB_cricket @ESPNcricinfo @TheRealPCB #PakvsEng #Amir #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Kv3yynr7hV— Sultan (@smk_77) August 28, 2020
In June, the ICC had announced interim changes to the playing regulations.
The changes included ban on saliva usage to shine the ball in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
However, the global cricket board permitted the use of body sweat for the same.
Additionally, use of any external or substance had been barred from the game.
As per the rules, the players are permitted to use saliva to shine the ball during the match.
Although the umpires shall be lenient towards players who are found using saliva initially, subsequent instances will result in a team warning.
A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings, but repeated use will result in a five-run penalty.
Recently, Cricket Australia (CA) restricted its players from using sweat from the head, face and neck to shine the ball during the upcoming limited-overs tour of England. Although the ICC has permitted the use of body sweat, CA is being extra cautious.
Fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who didn't get a spot in the Test XI against England, was picked for the T20I series.
Notably, he remained wicketless in the opening fixture, conceding 14 runs in 2.1 overs.
While the first T20I between England and Pakistan was washed out, the second at Old Trafford could decide the fate of the three-match T20I series.
