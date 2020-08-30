-
Premier League side Chelsea finished fourth in the 2019-20 season under Frank Lampard, who took over as manager last summer.
The Blues have bolstered their squad by adding four quality players this time and are active in the market.
One expects Chelsea to perform better in the upcoming season.
Here are the records Chelsea can break in the 2020-21 season.
-
-
Premier League: Chelsea closing in on 600 wins, 1,900 goals
-
Chelsea have secured a total of 578 wins in the Premier League so far.
They are 22 wins away from getting to the mark of 600.
Manchester United (666) have registered the most victories in Premier League history.
Chelsea (1,839) need to score 61 goals to amass a figure of 1,900.
United (2,055) and Arsenal (1,901) are the only sides to have achieved it.
-
Giroud and Abraham aiming to surpass these former players
-
Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have scored 13 and 15 Premier League goals respectively for Chelsea.
Both players are in contention to become the leading scorer for the Blues amongst the present squad.
Marcos Alonso (19) leads the show.
Meanwhile, the duo are in line to surpass former players like Arjen Robben, Cesc Fabregas, Ramires and Juan Mata in terms of EPL goals.
-
Azpilicueta could script this special milestone
-
Cesar Azpilicueta has gone on to make 271 career appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League. Another 29 appearances will see him become only the fourth Chelsea player to notch 300-plus matches for the Blues.