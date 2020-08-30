The 2020 edition of Indian Premier League is about to get underway on September 19. Yet another extravagant season awaits the global stars, who have scaled several heights over the years. Every year, the cash-rich league produces a number of exciting clashes, that further generate ground-breaking numbers. Let us have a look at some bizarre records that were scripted in the past few seasons.

Chris Gayle An uncanny knock by the Universe Boss

Universe Boss Chris Gayle tops this list, who registered the highest individual score (IPL) in 2013. Playing for RCB, he walloped an unbeaten 175 (66) against Pune Warriors, a knock that was studded with a record 17 sixes. Till date, this is the highest ever score in T20 cricket. Notably, RCB also recorded the tournament's highest team total in the match (263/5).

Rohit Sharma Most IPL titles won by a player

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is the third-highest run-scorer in the IPL at the moment with 4,898 runs. Besides his incredible runs tally, Rohit has an interesting record to his name. He has bagged as many as many as five titles, (Deccan Chargers - 2009, Mumbai Indians - 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019), most by a player in the IPL history.

Virat Kohli Kohli's astounding records in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has scripted plethora of records in the tournament. For starters, he is IPL's leading run-scorer, having amassed 5,412 runs with a record five tons. He holds the record of tallying most runs in a single edition (973 in 2016). Also, Kohli is the only player to have represented a single franchise (RCB) in twelve straight IPL seasons.

Suresh Raina An astonishing streak of 134 consecutive matches for a team

The backbone of Chennai Super Kings batting line-up, Suresh Raina, won't take part in the upcoming season. However, his long-standing record is unlikely to be broken anytime soon. Raina, who is already IPL's most-capped player (193), has represented CSK in 134 consecutive matches (2008-2018), most by a player. Notably, Rohit Sharma ended with a 133-match streak after missing a game last year.

Amit Mishra Most IPL hat-tricks by a bowler