England scripted their highest successful T20I chase in the second T20I against Pakistan to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Veteran Mohammad Hafeez helped Pakistan score 195/4 in 20 overs. England rode on a superb knock from skipper Eoin Morgan (66) to win the match by five wickets. In this article, we present the list of records broken.

2nd T20I How did the match pan out?

Pakistan got off to a strong start and that helped them lay the foundation. Babar Azam was superb and played a classy knock. He shared another 50-run stand alongside Hafeez. It was an outstanding innings from Hafeez, who looked in control as he guided Pakistan to 195/4. In reply, England got off to a flier. And then, Morgan's heroics floored the visitors.

Babar Babar Azam hits 14th fifty, gets past 1,500 T20I runs

Babar Azam smashed a 44-ball 56 in the second T20I. This was his 14th career T20I fifty. Babar also surpassed the 1,500-run mark in the format (1,527). He became the fourth Pakistani batsman to get past 1,500 runs in T20Is. Babar, who hit seven fours, got past the 150 mark (153). The Pakistan skipper also registered his second fifty against England.

Hafeez Hafeez surpasses 2,000 runs in T20Is

Hafeez went on to amass a 36-ball 69 at a rate of 191.67. The veteran batsman smashed five fours and four sixes. Hafeez slammed his 12th career T20I fifty. He also became the second Pakistani batsman to get past the 2,000-run mark in the format (2,061). He went past Umar Akmal (55) in terms of career T20I sixes (56).

Stats Notable numbers from the England-Pakistan T20I

Pakistan amassed their highest T20I score against England (195/4). Babar and Fakhar Zaman (36) shared a 72-run opening stand. This was Pakistan's first 50-plus stand for the first wicket in T20Is since the start of 2018. Meanwhile, England too posted their best total against Pakistan (199/5). Chris Jordan (1/41) has equaled Dwayne Bravo in terms of T20I wickets (59).

Morgan Eoin Morgan smashes these records

Eoin Morgan is now the fifth-highest run-scorer in T20Is. The southpaw went past Australia's David Warner (2,207). Morgan smashed his 14th career T20I fifty. The England captain smashed six fours and four sixes in the match. He went past New Zealand's Colin Munro (107) in terms of career T20I sixes (110). Meanwhile, Dawid Malan (54*) amassed his sixth career T20I fifty.

Do you know? Morgan and Malan script a partnership record