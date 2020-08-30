Last updated on Aug 30, 2020, 10:26 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer believes the upcoming IPL season will be one of the most important assignments of his career.
In a video posted on the official website of the IPL, Shreyas stated he is excited to play in the tournament, commencing September 19.
He also welcomed senior members Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, who were acquired by DC at the auction.
"This is going to be certainly one of my most important assignments. The key is to take it one day at a time. We're being briefed about the do's and don'ts at every step, it's crucial that everyone follows that," said Iyer.
Shreyas Iyer has been at the helm of DC since 2018, when he took the mantle from former captain Gautam Gambhir.
Under Iyer, the graph of Capitals improved last year as they booked the playoffs berth for the first time after 2012.
He himself was in terrific touch, having smashed 463 runs in 16 innings, third-most for DC after Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.
The Delhi Capitals have plenty of seasoned-campaigners, this time around.
Before the auction, the Shreyas Iyer-led side already had a number of stalwarts like Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra, and Ishant Sharma.
Besides, the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, and Mohit Sharma will further bolster the strength.
Moreover, the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting is a big plus.
Mentioning the star-power, Iyer welcomed his seniors Ashwin and Rahane.
"Ashwin and Rahane add tremendous depth to our side and give Ricky and me options to be flexible with our playing XI depending on where we're playing, who our opposition is and where we are placed in the tournament at a particular time," he added.
"Also these are two individuals who are highly knowledgeable."
Recently, a number of changes were made in the Delhi Capitals roster.
They signed fast bowler Daniel Sams as a replacement for Jason Roy, who has opted out of the 2020 IPL due to personal reasons.
Earlier, South African speedster Anrich Nortje replaced Chris Woakes in the squad.
The Delhi-based franchise also roped in former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris as bowling coach.
