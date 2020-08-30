Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer believes the upcoming IPL season will be one of the most important assignments of his career. In a video posted on the official website of the IPL, Shreyas stated he is excited to play in the tournament, commencing September 19. He also welcomed senior members Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, who were acquired by DC at the auction.

Quote One of my most important assignments: Iyer on IPL 2020

"This is going to be certainly one of my most important assignments. The key is to take it one day at a time. We're being briefed about the do's and don'ts at every step, it's crucial that everyone follows that," said Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer Delhi Capitals have improved in Iyer's captaincy

Shreyas Iyer has been at the helm of DC since 2018, when he took the mantle from former captain Gautam Gambhir. Under Iyer, the graph of Capitals improved last year as they booked the playoffs berth for the first time after 2012. He himself was in terrific touch, having smashed 463 runs in 16 innings, third-most for DC after Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.

Experience DC have plenty of experienced players this time

The Delhi Capitals have plenty of seasoned-campaigners, this time around. Before the auction, the Shreyas Iyer-led side already had a number of stalwarts like Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra, and Ishant Sharma. Besides, the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, and Mohit Sharma will further bolster the strength. Moreover, the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting is a big plus.

Praise Both Ashwin and Rahane are highly knowledgeable: Iyer

Mentioning the star-power, Iyer welcomed his seniors Ashwin and Rahane. "Ashwin and Rahane add tremendous depth to our side and give Ricky and me options to be flexible with our playing XI depending on where we're playing, who our opposition is and where we are placed in the tournament at a particular time," he added. "Also these are two individuals who are highly knowledgeable."

Developments Changes in the Delhi Capitals roster