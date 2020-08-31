Lyon asserted their dominance by clinching the UEFA Women's Champions League title, as they defeated Wolfsburg 3-1 in the final on Sunday. Notably, Lyon secured their fifth consecutive Women's Champions League title, having equaled a feat achieved by Real Madrid men's team (1956-1960). Overall, this was the seventh title for Lyon in the European Championship. Here are the records broken in the match.

Match How did the match pan out?

Eugenie Le Sommer, who started in place of suspended Nikita Parris, opened the scoring for Lyon in the 25th minute. As Wolfsburg continued to stumble, Saki Kumagai added another from the edge of the box, just before half-time to make it 2-0. Although Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp pulled one back in the second half, Sara Bjoerk Gunnarsdottir's final strike concluded the match.

Lyon Seventh Champions League title for Lyon

Lyon won their seventh title and fifth in a row, which means among countries, the French clubs are now just two behind Germany's record of nine combined victories. Interestingly, the French side entered their ninth final and set a new record of reaching successive finals (breaking their own best set between 2010 and 2013). Also, they are now unbeaten in 65 overall matches.

Information A perfect season for Lyon

With seven straight victories in 2019/20, Lyon completed only the second perfect season in the competition's history after Umea's nine-win streak (2003/04). Earlier, Lyon became the first club to appear in 100 UEFA women's club competition games, claiming 80 wins.

Other records Other records that were broken in the match