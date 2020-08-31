England and Pakistan will lock horns in the third and final T20I on Tuesday. Notably, the hosts England comfortably chased down 196 runs to win the 2nd T20I. The Eoin Morgan-led side now leads 1-0 as the series opener was washed out. Meanwhile, Pakistan will aim to salvage some pride by winning the third T20I after showing an ordinary performance in the previous one.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will host the third T20I on September 1. It is set to begin at 10:30 PM IST. On this surface, the batsmen are able to play the shots on merit. Notably, in the previous two games, spinners ruled the roost. One can watch it live on Sony Network, while live streaming is also available on the SonyLIV app.

England England eye another series victory against Pakistan

Although the England fast bowlers leaked runs in the first T20I, the team compensated for the same with the bat. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid was yet again the pick of the bowlers, having registered figures of 32/2. Skipper Morgan would not want to alter the winning XI, however, fast bowler Tom Curran could make way for fellow speedster David Willey.

Pakistan Mohammad Amir likely to miss the third T20I

Pakistan pace spearhead Mohammad Amir is likely to miss the final T20I due to a hamstring injury. In this case, the visitors could recall the experienced Wahab Riaz to fill in. Meanwhile, youngster Naseem Shah could also be handed his T20I debut, considering the inconsistent run of Pakistan's pace attack. Further, all-rounder, Iftikhar Ahmed might be dropped to rope in an extra batsman.

Records Records that can be broken in the 3rd T20I

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (2,061) is ninth on the runs tally in T20 Internationals. He needs 63 more runs to overtake the eighth-placed Paul Stirling (2,124). His compatriot Shoaib Malik requires 94 runs complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The veteran could become only the third player in the world after Chris Gayle (13,296) and Kieron Pollard (10,132) to achieve the distinction.

Information Dream11: Morgan, Hafeez to lead the side