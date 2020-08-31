England have announced their squads for the T20I and ODI series against Australia. The likes of Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, and Mark Wood have been recalled into the squads, while England's Test captain Joe Root didn't find a spot in the T20 squad. Fast bowler David Willey has also been left out. Meanwhile, the leg will commence in September with the three-match T20I series.

T20I squad England's squad for the T20I series

Here is England's squad for the three-match T20I series, starting September 4. England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood.

Information England's ODI squad for Australia series

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

In Curran, Buttler make it to both the squads

All-rounder Sam Curran and wicket-keeper Jos Buttler have been included in both the squads, while Chris Woakes makes it to the 50-over team. Meanwhile, the return of front-line seamer Jofra Archer has pushed fellow fast bowler Saqib Mahmood to the reserves. Right-handed batsman Liam Livingstone is the other reserve for the T20I series with Joe Denly being the stand-by for the ODIs.

Out Willey, Root miss out on selection

Opener Jason Roy, who is still recovering from a left side-strain, hasn't been considered for the leg. As expected, all-rounder Ben Stokes remains unavailable to be with his father, who was diagnosed with brain cancer. Notably, Root has not been included in the T20I squad to reduce his workload. Fast bowler Willey also missed the cut even after impressing against Ireland, earlier this year.

Root Root still in contention for white-ball cricket

Speaking on Root's exclusion, national selector Ed Smith stated Root is still in contention for white-ball cricket. "I don't think any door is closed for Joe Root," said Smith. "He's a brilliant cricketer, an outstanding man. He's also England's Test captain. And at the moment we are setting up in a particular way as an XI in T20 cricket, and Joe's not in that."

Series Australia's limited-overs tour of England