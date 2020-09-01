Last updated on Sep 01, 2020, 11:36 am
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed leg-spinner Adam Zampa as a replacement for Kane Richardson ahead of the impending Indian Premier League season.
It is understood that Richardson has pulled to be with his wife for the birth of his first child.
Meanwhile, Zampa joins a formidable spin attack that includes the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi and Shahbaz Ahmed.
"We are disappointed to not have Kane with us this IPL. When looking at our squad for UAE conditions we felt it was an opportunity to bring in another quality leg-spinner in Adam Zampa to provide cover for Chahal," RCB team director Mike Hesson said.
This will be Zampa's second franchise in the IPL.
Notably, he had represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, having taken 19 wickets from 11 matches.
The incredible tally also includes a match haul of 6/19, the best IPL figures by a spinner.
Zampa, who had listed his base price at Rs. 1.50 crore, remained unsold at the auction for this year.
Zampa has been a mainstay leg-spinner in the Australian limited-overs set-up lately.
He has snapped up 33 wickets from 30 T20Is at a significant average of 19.03, including a best haul of 3/14.
Overall, Zampa owns 169 wickets at 21.49 in T20 cricket.
The 28-year-old fared well in the 2019/20 BBL, picking up 20 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20 for Melbourne Stars.
Both Zampa and Richardson are currently in the UK for the limited-overs series (three T20Is and as many ODIs). The tour concludes on September 16, following which, the IPL-bound players will depart for UAE to take part in India's cash-rich league.
Notably, Zampa has made the RCB skipper Virat Kohli his bunny, having dismissed him seven times in 21 limited-overs games.
He has also dismissed Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on five occasions.
His quirky leggies will certainly test the batsmen on UAE's sluggish decks, this time around.
It will be interesting to see if he makes it to the RCB XI.
