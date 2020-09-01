Ajaz mid-fielder Donny van de Beek has completed a medical in the Netherlands ahead of his £40m move to Manchester United. As per reports, the deal is thought to be in the region of €39m, plus another €5m in add-ons. One expects it to be completed in the next few days while the player is on international duty with the Netherlands. Here's more.

Build-up Recently, Donny van de Beek missed Ajax's friendly against Frankfurt

Recently, the player was left out of Ajax's squad for the Dutch champions' friendly with Eintracht Frankfurt. It was understood that Manchester United were close to agreeing a deal. The Red Devils had scouted him extensively for a while now. In May, Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar confirmed that the player will be allowed to leave the club for a substantial fee.

Information Mid-fielder to travel to the UK after international matches

The 23-year-old had his medical while with the Netherlands squad ahead of their UEFA Nations League games against Poland (September 4) and Italy (September 7). He will travel to the UK after those fixtures with Manchester United starting their Premier League campaign on September 19.

Strengths What could the player offer at Manchester United?

Donny van de Beek is versatile and can operate in a central or attacking role and has been described as the classic box-to-box mid-fielder. The youngster has the ability to play anywhere across the middle and that will be of massive help for United. He can also be a vital link between defence and attack and is offensively minded.

Man United Donny van de Beek is United's first signing this summer

United have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho since the start of the transfer window, however, there has been no progress. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to bolster other areas in the squad as well and the signature of Van de Beek proves to be a wise one. Besides Sancho, United are also in the market for a central defender.

