Days after pulling out of the Indian Premier League, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina finally broke his silence. Raina took to Twitter and shared the details of the crime that claimed the lives of his uncle and cousin in Punjab. Earlier, it was reported that a gang of robbers killed his relative Ashok Kumar, while four members of his family sustained injuries.

Comments My uncle was slaughtered to death: Raina

Raina shared the incident through a series of tweets. "What happened to my family in Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support." wrote Raina.

Quote 'The criminals shouldn't be spared'

"We don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes," he added.

Twitter Post Suresh Raina shared the details on Twitter

Incident How did the incident transpire?

As per several reports, the incident took place in Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot district on August 20. According to the police, around four members of a notorious gang, who had come with an intention to rob, attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house in Pathankot. At the time of the attack, the family members were sleeping on the terrace.

Information The gang robbed cash and gold from the house

Reportedly, the robbers took some cash and gold from the house. Notably, Kumar's death was also confirmed by Pathankot SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana. His 80-year-old mother Satya Devi, wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal also suffered injuries.

IPL 2020 Raina had pulled out of IPL 2020