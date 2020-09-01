The 2020-21 season of La Liga is set to start on September 12 with Barcelona and Real Madrid set to face off in the first El Clasico of the season in late October. The league will be played behind closed doors and is set to conclude on May 23. Here are that key details in relation to the fixtures.

Three matches in opening gameweek get postponed

Three matches in the opening gameweek is set to be postponed in relation to clubs that participated in the latter stages of the European competitions. The likes of Real, Barca, Atletico Madrid and Europa League champions Sevilla see their matches get postponed. Atletico will face Sevilla on January 12, whereas, Real and Barca's opening round matches will be played in February or March.

Four teams to start proceedings on September 27

The four teams mentioned above participated in the knockout stages of the Champions League or Europa League in August and will also not be in action in the second gameweek. They will start their proceedings in the league on September 27. Atletico are set to face Granada, whereas, champions Real take on Real Betis. Meanwhile, Barca and Sevilla face Villarreal and Cadez respectively.

El Clasico and Madrid derby: Presenting the key details

Real and Barcelona are set to meet for the first time on October 25 at the Camp Nou. Meanwhile, The return leg will then be held in April, with Barcelona visiting the Santiago Bernabeu towards the end of the 2020-21 campaign. Real will face Atletico on December 12 at the Bernabeu. The return leg will be held on March 7 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

What about the newcomers?

Newly-promoted Elche will see their start delayed after as they are set to face Barcelona, Cadiz's return to the top flight after a 15-year absence will begin with a match against Osasuna. Meanwhile, fellow newcomers Huesca face a difficult opening match against Villarreal.

