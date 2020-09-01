World number one Novak Djokovic progressed to round 2 as he claimed a straight-set victory (6-1, 6-4, 6-1) against Damir Dzumhur in the opening match of US Open 2020. The Serbian star, who is a font-runner for the title this year, has now won 24 consecutive matches without losing in 2020. Earlier, fifth seed Alexander Zverev defeated Kevin Anderson 7-6(7/2), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Novak Djokovic Djokovic looked flawless in the first round

Djokovic gave a run for the money to Bosnia-Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur throughout the match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Notably, he took mere 23 minutes to win the first set before clinching victory in an hour-long second set. Prior to US Open, Djokovic secured a record 35th title at a Masters 1000 tournament by winning the Western and Southern Open.

Alexander Zverev Zverev sealed a close victory against Kevin Anderson

Elsewhere in the draw, Germany's Alexander Zverev labored to a close victory, following a three-hour tussle with the 2017 runner-up Kevin Anderson. The German bagged the first set on a tie-break 7-6 (7/2), while he lost the second set 5-7. Eventually, Zverev bounced back in the following two sets, beating the South African veteran 6-3 and 7-5 respectively.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Tsitsipas makes it to the second round

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also made it to the second round with a straight-set win (6-2, 6-1, 6-1) over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas. The fourth-seeded Greek stormed past the latter in a little less than two hours. Also, Tsitsipas lost just four first-serve points (35/39), breaking the Spaniard seven times. Notably, he won 53 per cent of return points (43/77).

Women's matches Coco Gauff makes early exit, Osaka beats Misaki Doi