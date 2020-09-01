-
The 2020-21 season of Ligue 1 has already started with two gameweeks being played.
Six teams have played one game each so far, whereas, champions Paris Saint-German are yet to open their account.
PSG will start their league campaign on September 13 after getting an extended break due to their involvement in the Champions League last month.
Here are the records PSG can break.
-
-
PSG hoping to register record-equaling 10th Ligue 1 honor
-
PSG have won nine Ligue 1 titles till date. They have won seven honors since 2012-13.
If PSG win the title in 2020-21, they will equal Saint-Etienne's tally of 10 league honors.
Moreover, PSG have won three successive league titles and could pocket a fourth one on the trot.
They had earlier won four consecutive league titles from 2013 to 2016.
-
Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria could script these milestones
-
PSG star Kylian Mbappe has scored 64 league goals for the club.
Mbappe, who was the joint-highest scorer in the 2019-20 season, can surpass former player Pauleta (76 goals) and be third on the list of highest goal-scorers for the club.
Neymar (47) and Angel Di Maria (46) are three and four goals away from registering the mark of 50 Ligue 1 goals.
-
PSG can script these records as well
-
If PSG win the Ligue 1 2020-21 title, manager Thomas Tuchel will pocket his third honor.
He will equal the record of former PSG boss Laurent Blanc for most league titles won (3).
PSG need to score 20 goals to achieve the mark of 200 under Tuchel since the 2018-19 season.
-
Ligue 1: PSG inching towards 850 wins, 2,800 goals
-
PSG have won a total of 826 Ligue 1 games so far. They are 24 wins away from registering a mark of 850. The French giants have scored 2,756 goals in Ligue 1 history and need another 44 to register a tally of 2,800.