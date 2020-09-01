The 2020-21 season of Ligue 1 has already started with two gameweeks being played. Six teams have played one game each so far, whereas, champions Paris Saint-German are yet to open their account. PSG will start their league campaign on September 13 after getting an extended break due to their involvement in the Champions League last month. Here are the records PSG can break.

League titles PSG hoping to register record-equaling 10th Ligue 1 honor

PSG have won nine Ligue 1 titles till date. They have won seven honors since 2012-13. If PSG win the title in 2020-21, they will equal Saint-Etienne's tally of 10 league honors. Moreover, PSG have won three successive league titles and could pocket a fourth one on the trot. They had earlier won four consecutive league titles from 2013 to 2016.

Trio Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria could script these milestones

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has scored 64 league goals for the club. Mbappe, who was the joint-highest scorer in the 2019-20 season, can surpass former player Pauleta (76 goals) and be third on the list of highest goal-scorers for the club. Neymar (47) and Angel Di Maria (46) are three and four goals away from registering the mark of 50 Ligue 1 goals.

PSG PSG can script these records as well

If PSG win the Ligue 1 2020-21 title, manager Thomas Tuchel will pocket his third honor. He will equal the record of former PSG boss Laurent Blanc for most league titles won (3). PSG need to score 20 goals to achieve the mark of 200 under Tuchel since the 2018-19 season.

Do you know? Ligue 1: PSG inching towards 850 wins, 2,800 goals