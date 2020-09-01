Last updated on Sep 01, 2020, 05:27 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Virat Kohli is geared up for the thirteenth edition of Indian Premier League, set to be held in the UAE.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, who was the franchise's leading run-getter in the previous season, would want to replicate the run.
Over the years, he has attained several milestones in India's cash-rich league.
Let us have a look at the same.
For starters, King Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history.
So far, he has amassed 5,412 runs from 177 matches at an impressive average of 37.84.
The incredible tally also includes five tons and 36 fifties.
In the impending season, the 31-year-old could become the first ever cricketer to score 6,000 runs in the tournament.
Virat Kohli had a breakthrough season in 2016 when he scaled new heights.
Entering the tournament, he was still in search of his maiden IPL hundred.
As the IPL concluded, Kohli owned a record four tons.
Moreover, he racked up 973 runs from 16 matches, still the highest by a player in a single edition.
Notably, he averaged a prolific 81.08.
During the same season, Kohli became the first player to register four IPL tons in a single edition.
His scores in the four innings read as - 100* (63) vs GL, 108* (58) vs RPS, 109 (55) vs GL, 113 (50) vs KXIP.
Interestingly, only Chris Gayle (2011), Hashim Amla (2017) and Shane Watson (2018) have recorded two tons in a season.
Last year, Kohli became the second batsman in the IPL history to complete 5,000 runs after Suresh Raina. However, the former was the fastest to reach the landmark (165 innings). Meanwhile, Raina achieved it in his 177th innings during the same season.
Till date, Kohli remains the only player to have represented a single franchise for 12 straight seasons.
No other player has been associated with one IPL team for this long.
He was acquired by RCB though a youth contract in the inaugural edition (2008).
The particular move brought delight in the RCB camp as Kohli is now the most successful batsman in the IPL.
