Virat Kohli is geared up for the thirteenth edition of Indian Premier League, set to be held in the UAE. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, who was the franchise's leading run-getter in the previous season, would want to replicate the run. Over the years, he has attained several milestones in India's cash-rich league. Let us have a look at the same.

Most runs Most runs in the tournament

For starters, King Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history. So far, he has amassed 5,412 runs from 177 matches at an impressive average of 37.84. The incredible tally also includes five tons and 36 fifties. In the impending season, the 31-year-old could become the first ever cricketer to score 6,000 runs in the tournament.

Dream run A breakthrough season for Kohli

Virat Kohli had a breakthrough season in 2016 when he scaled new heights. Entering the tournament, he was still in search of his maiden IPL hundred. As the IPL concluded, Kohli owned a record four tons. Moreover, he racked up 973 runs from 16 matches, still the highest by a player in a single edition. Notably, he averaged a prolific 81.08.

Tons Four majestic tons in a single season

During the same season, Kohli became the first player to register four IPL tons in a single edition. His scores in the four innings read as - 100* (63) vs GL, 108* (58) vs RPS, 109 (55) vs GL, 113 (50) vs KXIP. Interestingly, only Chris Gayle (2011), Hashim Amla (2017) and Shane Watson (2018) have recorded two tons in a season.

Information Fastest to 5,000 IPL runs

Last year, Kohli became the second batsman in the IPL history to complete 5,000 runs after Suresh Raina. However, the former was the fastest to reach the landmark (165 innings). Meanwhile, Raina achieved it in his 177th innings during the same season.

Consistency Only player to represent a single franchise for 12 seasons