The Chennai Super Kings camp received a positive news on Tuesday, as all the franchise members have tested negative for COVID-19. Notably, the 13 members, including Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, were diagnosed with the deadly virus last week. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the same to PTI, stating they will have to undergo another test on Thursday. Here is more.

Quote CSK likely to start training on Friday

"Yes, all 13 members have tested negative for COVID-19. They will have to undergo another test on Thursday, September 3. We are likely to start training on Friday, September 4," CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan said.

CSK CSK landed in Dubai on August 21

CSK are the only team that are yet to regroup for training in UAE. The team landed in Dubai on August 21 and were supposed to begin training after the seven days of isolation. However, quite a few COVID-19 positive cases in the camp forced them to delay their preparations for 2020 IPL, which is set to commence on September 19.

Members The 13 members will undergo a two-week quarantine period

Meanwhile, the 13 members, who earlier tested positive, will undergo a two-week quarantine at a different hotel. They will be required to take two additional tests after completing their quarantine period. Notably, the CSK CEO also asserted that Chahar and Ruturaj will complete the quarantine and then join training upon testing negative, as stated in the protocols.

Protocols A look at the SOPs for IPL

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the BCCI, all personnel associated with the tournament would undergo a test upon arrival in the UAE. This would be followed by subsequent tests on the first, third and sixth day of their quarantine period at the team hotel. The players will be allowed to train only after testing negative in all three tests.

