Mid-fielder Ivan Rakitic has parted ways with Barcelona and signed a four-year deal with former club Sevilla. Reportedly, the Andalusian team paid €1.5 million, including a potential further €9 million in variables for roping in the 32-year-old. According to sources, Barcelona will hold a farewell ceremony and news conference for Rakitic on Wednesday. Here is more on the same.

Quote An excerpt from Barcelona's official statement

"FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ivan Rakitic. Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Rakitic for his commitment and dedication and wishes him good luck and success in the future," Barca said in a statement.

Ivan Rakitic The playing time of Rakitic was reduced during last season

So far, Rakitic has won four league titles, four Spanish Cups and the 2015 Champions League with Barcelona. However, he has been under the scanner for the past two seasons. The Croatia international, who owns 105 caps, had his game time trimmed during the 2019-20 season. Notably, Rakitic won't attend Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman's first training session after completing a medical with Sevilla.

Exit Rakitic has often expressed his desire to leave the club

In the past few months, Rakitic has regularly hinted at leaving the club if he continues to get ignored by the team management. "I want to play, and not just enjoy walking around Barcelona and the sea. I talked to the people in the club, everyone knew about the other options I had, it was no secret." he had said in 2019.

Career A look at his career at Barcelona

In June 2014, Barcelona signed Rakitic on a five-year contract. He made his official debut in the opening match of La Liga against Elche in that season. In the next six years, he played over 300 games for Barcelona, scoring 36 goals in all competitions. The mid-fielder represented Sevilla between 2011 and 2014, having won the Europa League during his last season.

