Last updated on Sep 01, 2020, 09:42 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Mid-fielder Ivan Rakitic has parted ways with Barcelona and signed a four-year deal with former club Sevilla.
Reportedly, the Andalusian team paid €1.5 million, including a potential further €9 million in variables for roping in the 32-year-old.
According to sources, Barcelona will hold a farewell ceremony and news conference for Rakitic on Wednesday.
Here is more on the same.
"FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ivan Rakitic. Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Rakitic for his commitment and dedication and wishes him good luck and success in the future," Barca said in a statement.
So far, Rakitic has won four league titles, four Spanish Cups and the 2015 Champions League with Barcelona.
However, he has been under the scanner for the past two seasons.
The Croatia international, who owns 105 caps, had his game time trimmed during the 2019-20 season.
Notably, Rakitic won't attend Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman's first training session after completing a medical with Sevilla.
In the past few months, Rakitic has regularly hinted at leaving the club if he continues to get ignored by the team management.
"I want to play, and not just enjoy walking around Barcelona and the sea. I talked to the people in the club, everyone knew about the other options I had, it was no secret." he had said in 2019.
In June 2014, Barcelona signed Rakitic on a five-year contract.
He made his official debut in the opening match of La Liga against Elche in that season.
In the next six years, he played over 300 games for Barcelona, scoring 36 goals in all competitions.
The mid-fielder represented Sevilla between 2011 and 2014, having won the Europa League during his last season.
Barcelona have been suffering with a massive crisis following the Champions League exit.
The Spanish club were handed a humiliating 2-8 defeat by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.
This also led to the ouster of former manager Quique Setien.
Even legend Lionel Messi wants Barca to terminate his contract.
Now, the departure of Ivan Rakitic will further dent the plight of Spanish giants.
