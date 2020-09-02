Last updated on Sep 02, 2020, 02:06 am
Rajdeep Saha
Pakistan beat England by five runs in the third and final T20I to see the series end 1-1.
It was an important victory for Pakistan, who showed their mettle after missing out in the 2nd T20I.
The visitors amassed 190/4 in 20, with Mohammad Hafeez slamming a superb unbeaten 86.
Moeen Ali's heroics weren't enough for England as Pakistan held on.
Here's more.
Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman at the beginning and skipper Babar Azam perished for 21 to keep the side reeling at 32/2.
However, a hundred-run stand for the third wicket between Haider Ali and Hafeez, saw Pakistan gain momentum.
Hafeez then powered Pakistan to 190/4.
England lost two quick scalps and were 126/5, before Moeen Ali changed the scenario.
However, Pakistan made a comeback.
Hafeez scored a 52-ball 86* at 165.38 to bring up his 13th career T20I fifty.
The veteran batsman equaled his highest ever score in T20Is.
Hafeez raced to 2,147 career T20I runs in 90 innings.
He surpassed Paul Stirling (2,124) and Brendon McCullum (2,140) in terms of career T20I runs.
He also went past David Warner (214) in terms of fours (217).
Haider Ali (54) became the first Pakistani batsman to score a fifty on debut in T20Is.
Chris Jordan (2/29) has raced to 61 career T20I scalps.
Hafeez registered his highest score against England and brought up a second successive fifty as well.
He is now the highest scorer for Pakistan in T20Is against England (289).
Babar went past the 150-run mark against England (157).
England opener Jonny Bairstow registered his third career T20I duck.
Moeen Ali (61) went past 350 runs in T20Is (354) and surpassed the tally of Ben Stokes (305) and James Vince (340).
Moeen brought up his second career T20I fifty after a gap of five years.
This was the 18th T20I between England and Pakistan, with the visitors winning just their fifth encounter.
