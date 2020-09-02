Pakistan beat England by five runs in the third and final T20I to see the series end 1-1. It was an important victory for Pakistan, who showed their mettle after missing out in the 2nd T20I. The visitors amassed 190/4 in 20, with Mohammad Hafeez slamming a superb unbeaten 86. Moeen Ali's heroics weren't enough for England as Pakistan held on. Here's more.

3rd T20I How did the match pan out?

Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman at the beginning and skipper Babar Azam perished for 21 to keep the side reeling at 32/2. However, a hundred-run stand for the third wicket between Haider Ali and Hafeez, saw Pakistan gain momentum. Hafeez then powered Pakistan to 190/4. England lost two quick scalps and were 126/5, before Moeen Ali changed the scenario. However, Pakistan made a comeback.

Runs Brilliant Hafeez surpasses Stirling, McCullum in terms of runs

Hafeez scored a 52-ball 86* at 165.38 to bring up his 13th career T20I fifty. The veteran batsman equaled his highest ever score in T20Is. Hafeez raced to 2,147 career T20I runs in 90 innings. He surpassed Paul Stirling (2,124) and Brendon McCullum (2,140) in terms of career T20I runs. He also went past David Warner (214) in terms of fours (217).

Feats Other notable feats scripted in the 3rd T20I

Haider Ali (54) became the first Pakistani batsman to score a fifty on debut in T20Is. Chris Jordan (2/29) has raced to 61 career T20I scalps. Hafeez registered his highest score against England and brought up a second successive fifty as well. He is now the highest scorer for Pakistan in T20Is against England (289). Babar went past the 150-run mark against England (157).

Numbers Pakistan register just their fifth T20I win versus England