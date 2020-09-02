Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to win a round at a Grand Slam event since 2013, when he outclassed American Bradley Klahn in the 2020 US Open first round. The Indian defeated the local rival 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in two hours and 12 minutes. With this, Nagal has advanced to the second round, wherein he will face Dominic Thiem.

Match How did the match pan out?

Returning to the Flushing Meadows where he stole a set off Roger Federer, Nagal gained early edge in the first set as he broke Klahn's serve three times. He won the second set as well in a comfortable manner before the latter bounced back in the third. However, Nagal gained control in the fourth set, thereby setting up as many as 17 break points.

Do you know? First Indian since 2013 to win a round (Grand Slam)

In 2013, India's Somdev Devvarman had reached the second round of the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal is th first Indian to win a Grand Slam tie in seven years. He made his major debut at the tournament last year.

Elation Winning it for India feels great, says Nagal

Sumit Nagal expressed his contentment after reaching the landmark at the Grand Slam event. "I qualified for my first slam last year and this year I won my first main-draw match and not to forget a main-draw win (for an Indian) after seven years. It feels great and I'm very happy with how my tennis is going," he said.

Sumit Nagal Nagal sets up contest against world number three Dominic Thiem

Nagal made the US Open main draw after defending champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament. Incidentally, he also played the US Open as a junior in 2013. At the 2019 US Open, he managed to win a set against the legendary Roger Federer before losing the match eventually. Nevertheless, he will vie for another win, this time against world number three Dominic Thiem.

Other matches US Open 2020: A look at the other matches