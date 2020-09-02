All-round Pakistan showed their mettle in the third and final T20I against England to draw the T20I series 1-1. After the first game had no result, England romped home in the second, before the visitors leveled proceedings. The series gave us several insights regarding both the teams and players. In this article, we look at the key takeaways.

Hafeez Mohammad Hafeez in a league of his own

Pakistan veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez has been a celebrated T20I batsman and this series helped him show his class. The 38-year-old scored two successive fifties, including an unbeaten 86 in the third encounter. He ended up with 155 runs in the series with a strike-rate of 176.13. Hafeez also passed the 2,000-run mark in T20Is. Hafeez has 2,147 career T20I runs in 90 innings.

Pakistan Pakistani bowlers remain in business

Apart from a dismal show in the second T20I, the Pakistani bowlers impressed in the first and third T20Is. In the first encounter, they had England reeling at 131/6. In the series decider, the bowlers kept cool and delivered the goods. Overall, spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan picked up eight scalps between them. Wahab Riaz came into the side and bowled intelligently.

Duo Bairstow disappoints, Banton impresses with the bat

The tale of the openers had different contrasts in this series. Jonny Bairstow, who was in serious need of runs, scored 2, 44 and 0. One could see him lose his place in the starting XI in the series against Australia. Meanwhile, youngster Tom Banton grabbed his chance. After a superb 71 in the opener, Banton amassed 20 and 46.

Information England bowlers not quite up to the mark