Andy Murray, who is playing his first Grand Slam in 18 months due to injury, fought back valiantly after being two sets down against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. The likes of Daniil Medvedev and second seed Dominic Thiem also made it to the second round. In the women's section, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams progressed. Here is the roundup of Day 2.

Murray Murray prevails in a 4hr 39min battle

Murray showed his fight as he dug deep to seal a 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 victory against Nishioka. "That's by far the most tennis I've played since 2019," said Murray, who had previously lost in five sets in the first round of the 2019 Australian Open to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Men's singles Men's top guns advance to the second round

Russian third seed Medvedev brushed past Argentina's Federico Delbonis 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in an evening match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Meanwhile, Thiem, who was leading 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 against Jaume Munar, progressed after the latter retired. 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov thumped Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Croatia's Marin Cilic required five sets to oust American Denis Kudla 6-7 (3/7), 3-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3.

Williams Serena scripts record, Venus ousted in opener

Veteran 38-year-old Serena Williams powered past Kristie Ahn 7-5, 6-3. Serena smashed 13 aces as she dispatched Ahn in one hour 21 minutes. She smashed a new record of clinching the most singles victories in US Open history (102). Meanwhile, Serena's elder sister Venus, who made her record 22nd appearance at the US open, was ousted by Karolina Muchova 3-6, 5-7.

Results Women's singles: Presenting the key results