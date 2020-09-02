England were held to a 1-1 draw by Pakistan in the recently concluded T20I series. The Three Lions will be wanting to make their presence felt in the upcoming T20Is against Australia, starting September 4. The Aussies are ranked as the number one T20I side, whereas, England follow suit. In this article, we look at the statistical preview.

Morgan Eoin Morgan can get to these feats

England captain Eoin Morgan has amassed 2,228 runs in T20Is at 30.94. The southpaw needs 108 runs to get past Shoaib Malik's tally of 2,335. A fifty for Morgan will see him equal Martin Guptill's feat of 15 T20I half-centuries. Morgan, who has smashed 111 sixes, needs nine more to surpass Guptill (119).

Warner Warner aiming for these T20I records

Australian opener David Warner has scored 2,207 career T20I runs in 79 matches. He needs 129 runs to surpass Malik. Warner, who has smashed 89 sixes, need 11 more to register the mark of 100. He could become only the sixth batsman with 100-plus sixes in T20Is. The southpaw also needs 12 fours to get past Guptill's tally of 225.

Duo Maxwell and Finch set to smash these feats

Glenn Maxwell has scored 1,576 runs in T20Is at 35.02. The all-rounder can surpass the likes of Shikhar Dhawan (1,588), Suresh Raina (1,605), MS Dhoni (1,617) and Chris Gayle (1,627). Australian skipper Aaron Finch (1,989) needs 11 more runs to register the mark of 2,000. He will become only the 10th batsman to do so.

Information Jordan and Starc aiming to script these milestones