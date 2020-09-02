Former Maharashtra Ranji player Shekhar Gawli, on Wednesday, was found dead after falling into the valley while trekking in Igatpuri.

Reportedly, the 45-year-old had been missing since Tuesday.

Gawli, who was the fitness coach of Maharashtra Under-23 cricket team, went for a tour in the Igatpuri region of Nashik, where the incident took place.

Here is more on the unfortunate event