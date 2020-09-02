Real Madrid were superb in the 2019-20 season and lifted the Spanish league honor for a record 34th time. Real finished five points above second-placed Barcelona and boasted of the best defensive record. Los Blancos will be keen to defend their title in style in the upcoming season. We look at the records Real can script in La Liga 2020-21 season.

Benzema Benzema can script these milestones

Senior striker Karim Benzema scored 21 goals to finish as the second-highest scorer in La Liga last season. Benzema, who has amassed 169 career La Liga goals, needs another 31 to register the mark of 200. He could become only the fourth Real player to achieve this milestone. Benzema has been Real's top scorer over the last two seasons and can complete a hat-trick.

Milestones Appearances: Kroos and Modric aim to notch these milestones

Real mid-fielder Toni Kroos has made 187 career appearances in La Liga. He needs another 13 to get to the mark of 200. Veteran Luka Modric, who joined Real in 2012, has appeared in 231 games. Another 19 matches will see him register a tally of 250.

Ramos Ramos could amass these numbers

Real skipper Sergio Ramos is one red card away from earning a total of 25 in La Liga. The senior defender has 70 La Liga goals for Real Madrid. Ramos, who scored 11 league goals last season, can get past Fernando Morientes (72), Juanito (77) and Ivan Zamorano (77) in terms of career Real Madrid strikes.

Do you know? Real chase 1,750 La Liga victories