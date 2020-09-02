Premier League side Everton are hopeful of completing a deal worth more than £20m for Real Madrid attacking mid-fielder James Rodriguez. According to a report in Sky Sports, Rodriguez will undergo a medical on Wednesday. The 29-year-old played under present Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti at Spanish champions Real and Bayern Munich. Here's more on the same.

James Rodriguez made just 14 appearances last season

Rodriguez, who returned to Real last season after a two-year loan spell at Bayern, had been marginalized under boss Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu. He made just 14 appearances across competitions last season, scoring one goal. The star player has been allowed to miss pre-season training to sort out his future. It would be Ancelotti's first major signing since taking charge in December.

Rodriguez to play under Ancelotti for the third time

Ancelotti is a huge admirer of Rodriguez and brought him to Real Madrid from Monaco in 2014 for a deal worth up to £71m. In 2017, Ancelotti got the Colombian to German giants Bayern. And now, the Italian is once again set to re-unite with the mid-fielder at Everton. Rodriguez is expected to sign a three-year deal at Everton.

A look at Rodriguez at Real and Bayern

Rodriguez made a total of 125 appearances for Real, scoring 37 goals. In between, the two-year stay at Bayern saw him score 15 goals in 67 matches. Rodriguez won nine trophies during his time at Real. He also won three trophies at Bayern. Ancelotti will hope to get the best out of Rodriguez and build the team around him.

