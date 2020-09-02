The Indian Premier League could witness warm-up games between the eight franchises ahead of the scheduled start on September 19. Notably, the franchises have requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for conducting official practice games so that players can get into the groove. As per reports, at least five IPL teams are in favor of the same.

Quote These games will be a proper dress-rehearsal: Official

"Be it the IPL operations, the franchise managements, the cricketers or the broadcasters, warm-up games will be a proper dress rehearsal, something that's much-required considering the times we are living in," a franchise official said.

Broadcaster Warm-up games could increase the viewership

It has been learned that the official broadcaster Star has shown interest in either streaming or televising the games. This could result in surge of viewership even before the commencement of IPL. Although the broadcaster has refused to comment on the matter, it is understood that it is inclined towards the proposal. Nevertheless, the final decision regarding it still rests with the BCCI.

BCCI BCCI to make a decision soon

An IPL insider revealed that the BCCI may tell the franchises to figure it out among themselves, rather than taking this up. According to a franchise executive, an expect response is expected shortly. "Warm-ups are the only way to get players back right from day one as they have not set foot on a cricket field for long," a franchise executive said.

Development The schedule of 2020 IPL is yet to be announced